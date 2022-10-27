Santa Maria artist’s work on exhibit in New York City

COURTESY IMAGES

Lori Mole’s “She Rocks,” acrylic and ink on canvas.

Seven new works from Santa Maria artist Lori Mole’s “Music Series”

are featured in the ”Chelsea Biennale” exhibition through Dec. 31 at the Amsterdam Whitney International Fine Art Gallery in New York City.

Ms. Mole has shown with the gallery at 210 11th Avenue-Chelsea since 2018 after being picked up by them at her ARTexpo, New York Booth Show.

“I’m very excited about the new work. I’ve been to New York 15 times and have so many sketches of the city that I referred to while painting for this show,” said Ms. Mole. “The work definitely feels fresh and vibrant. I first started my ‘Music Series’ in 1992 with a show at my Santa Rosa gallery, Wolfard & Co. I’m happy to announce that 30 years later, the ‘Music Series’ continues and is on exhibit in New York City.”

At left, “How Sweet It Is,” acrylic and ink on canvas. At right, “Dog Walker,” acrylic and ink on canvas.

The “Chelsea Biennale” exhibition showcases 16 award-winning contemporary artists whose works explore the abstract, figurative and natural worlds. Among them are Misa Ahara, Nancy Balmert, Frank Hoeffler, Thomas Lockhart, Sally Ruddy and Lulu Zheng.

“By creating intuitive musical imagery that externalizes her response to the sounds of the world, Ms. Mole synthesizes her compositions with kinetic visualizations of the melody of life,” said Ruthie Tucker, gallery owner. “Featuring musical instruments such as the saxophone, piano and musical keyboards, Ms. Mole also showcases images of hearts, which symbolize her love of music and life.

“Each image is an experience unto itself, allowing the audience to step through the portal of the picture and enter the musical world of Lori Mole. Creating provocative visual stories, these unique works encourage viewers to look and listen to the beat of her sensorial composition.

“Taking a Break,” acrylic and ink on canvas.

“Her artwork radiates an inner orchestration of joy, resonating with the powerful energy of life. Brimming with dazzling-colored forms and super-saturated color, she artistically choreographs a universe that is replete with a modernistic twist that reflects the dichotomy between reality and perceptions.

“Her color palette is both striking and provocative, uplifting and emotive, inspiring the viewer to rejoice in the affirmative joie de vivre of life. Ms. Mole’s unique artistic vision masterfully creates visceral dioramas which express a thought, a concept, an observation or a state of the mind,” said Ms. Tucker.

Ms. Mole’s art has received national and international accolades. Her art is celebrated on the West Coast and the East Coast as well as in Europe and in private and public collections.

“Ms. Mole is a contemporary master who shines the spotlight on a fresh and exciting perspective to the world,” Ms. Tucker said.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com