Music teachers kick off school year with instruments, $16,000 gift

The ringing of school bells isn’t the only sound that reminds people that Santa Barbara schools are back in session.

The sound of violins echo through local campuses, letting people know that music programs are also back in session.

To help students, residents went into their closets and garages to dust off and donate more than 150 quality instruments to the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, according to a press release.

Last week, SBEF hosted local music teachers to distribute the instruments for this school year quickly.

“These instruments go directly into the hands of local students after a quick check for needed maintenance and repairs,” said Katie Szopa, SBEF program manager.

In addition, Santa Barbara Unified music teachers received $16,000 in funding to purchase classroom materials and maintain the instruments.

The instruments and funds are from an ongoing fundraising effort by the SBEF with help from community partners such as the Johnson Ohana Foundation, Irene F. Anderson Foundation, Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, Pacific Premier Bank and proceeds from the annual Keep the Beat Radiothon on 99.9 KTYD.

“Hands-on learning with music is just what our students need right now,” said Ms. Szopa. “We are just so thankful that our community came together to support music education during what’s been a very challenging time in our local schools.”

From music teachers to instruments, SBEF has been raising funds to support music education in local schools since 2003. Today, all 5,000-plus elementary students learn to play an instrument during their school day.

An originating partner in the Pianos on State project, SBEF runs a year-round instrument drive for SB Unified schools.

For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.

