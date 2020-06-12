Home Local Music with your food
Local

Music with your food

by Dave Mason 0 comment
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO
 The Other Woman performs classic rock Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Farmers Market. Listeners enjoyed the local band’s music before heading into the 700 block of State Street and checking out the plentiful produce.
