PHOTO COURTESY ASHLEY-BO VIASanta Barbara students participate in a musical theater camp this week. It was organized by Dos Pueblos High School student Adora Bricher, who started SB Tomato Theatre Co. last year to provide free opportunities for local youth to participate in plays. Adora wrote, directed, choreographed and composed the music for the play being produced by this week's camp. Adora and a few other camp counselors have been working with the kids on their lines and choreography for the play. They're scheduled to put on a show today for their parents and family members, Adora's aunt, Ashley-Bo Via, told the News-Press in an email. "The kids have been working so hard, and it's such a great opportunity and learning experience for them."