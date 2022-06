Musicians to perform at Cold Spring Tavern

SANTA BARBARA — Cold Spring Tavern, 5995 Stagecoach Road, has announced its July concert schedule.

— July 1: The Rincons, 6-9 p.m.

— July 2: Lenny Kerley, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

— July 3: Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

— July 8: Pam and The Fishermen, 6 to 9 p.m.

— July 9: Porch Critter, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

— July 10: Kelly’s Lot, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

— July 15: Elementos, 6 to 9 p.m.

— July 16: The Salt Martians, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

— July 17: The Reserve, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

— July 22: Kinsella Band, 6-9 p.m.

— July 23: Cyrus Clark and Jason Gonzalez, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

— July 24: Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

— July 29: Do No Harm, 6-9 p.m.

— July 30: Larry Williams and The Groove, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

For more information, go to coldspringtavern.com.

— Dave Mason