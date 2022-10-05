Home Life Musicians to perform at Hitching Post Tasting Room
Life

Musicians to perform at Hitching Post Tasting Room

by Dave Mason 0 comment
Adrian Galysh
Kaitlyn Chuyris
The Ruben Lee Dalton Trio
COURTESY PHOTOS

BUELLTON — Hitching Post Tasting Room has announced its October lineup of live music.

Performances take place 2-4 p.m. every Sunday at the tasting room, 420 E. State Route 246, Buellton. The tasting room is next to The Hitching Post II Restaurant, and the schedule was announced by winemakers Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley of Hitching Post Wines.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of October.
Oct. 9: Guitarist and vocalist Brian Cole.

Oct. 16: Lompoc singer-songwriter Kaitlyn Chuyis.

Oct. 23: Blues and progressive rock guitarist Adrian Galysh.

Oct. 30: The Ruben Lee Dalton Trio.

For more information, see www.hpwines.com.

— Dave Mason

Managing Editor

