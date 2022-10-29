Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion

COURTESY PHOTO

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter.

“The bird is freed,” the billionaire posted, referring to Twitter’s logo.

The free speech advocate has said he would like to reduce the company’s restrictions on what users can say in their posts.

But Mr. Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, also said he doesn’t want Twitter to be a platform for hate speech.

Thursday night’s acquisition of Twitter cost Mr. Musk $44 billion. But he said he didn’t buy Twitter to make money.

He said the purchase was his attempt to help humanity.

Mr. Musk wasted no time putting his stamp on the company. He fired CEO Parag Agrawai, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

According to various news sources, Mr. Musk plans to serve as the interim Twitter CEO until he hires someone.

And Mr. Musk decided Twitter will no longer be a publicly traded company. Its stock is scheduled to be delisted Nov. 8 from the New York Stock Exchange.

Earlier this year, Mr. Musk said Twitter erred when it put a permanent ban on tweets by Donald Trump.

But on Friday, Mr. Musk said any decisions on restoring banned users would wait until a new Twitter council is formed.

email: dmason@newspress.com