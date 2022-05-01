Musk to bring free speech to Twitter

Recently, in one of the most earth shaking business moves in recent memory, Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion.

In doing so, Mr. Musk tweeted, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functional democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

He further elaborated, “I want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spambots, and authenticating all humans.”

Simply put: More speech, more transparency.

How did the left react? With panic, anger and hysteria revealing exactly who they are. No longer could the left only allow their left-leaning political views, have secret algorithms that conceal shadow banning and ban important information that the public should know. Case in point: The coverup of Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election.

Why is the acquisition of Twitter important? Because with transparency comes accountability, and with an open platform comes freedom of speech.

Fly freely, Twitter Bird. Hopefully, worldwide.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria