Mustard on the side

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA mustard field next to Farren Road in Goleta is abloom March 25, prompting people to photograph the yellow flowers. Cows graze a field beyond Tecolote Meadows. People stroll through the mustard blooms April 4. Rolling hills are the backdrop of the fluffy, yellow landscape. The Meadows hosts community members out for a scenic, mild walk.