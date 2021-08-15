My birthday wish

Guess what?

Sept.14th is my 95th birthday, and I am asking each of you to go and vote to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office as a birthday gift to me.

Information has come out on this election. And are you ready to hear how many names are on the ballot? I’m not calling them candidates as that would be misinforming, but there will be 46 names on the ballot, mostly to confuse you. This could be considered a ” smoke screen” to discourage you.

Of these contenders, 10 candidates are listed as “No Party Preference.” Is that how they would run this state if they garnered a vote? “You don’t need to know what my plans are”?

A source informed me to go early and vote as there are “law breakers” who go to polling places and check names that have not yet voted, and they take the names and use them as their own. We do not want this election to mirror the Nov. 2020 election.

And why was Larry Elder’s name not going to be on the ballot? Was it because his name and his conservative politics shot his name to the top of the list and the California secretary of state kicked his name off the ballot until a court case got his name back on the list.? Are the Democrats running scared of this election?

Here is a quote from Larry Elder: “The question is not which party has my back, but which party can get government off our backs so that we might all realize our God-given capabilities.”

And that, my friends, is why I am using my God-given right to cast my vote for Larry Elder and feel confident he will bring California back to being the Golden State.

I am gifting myself and protecting our future..

Do your part. Do you want California to continue on this down slide to communism, lose our freedom of speech and not be able to protect yourself? That is where the Democratic Party will take you.

Save America. Vote for our country..

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc