My father, always prepared

Columnist Calla Jones Corner’s father, Bob Jones, was a scoutmaster who had this scout leader’s badge, complete with the motto, “Be Prepared.”

Were my father, a former Boy Scout leader, alive today, he’d be overjoyed that Boy Scouts and their leaders from Wisconsin came to the rescue of fellow passengers on a derailed Amtrak train last week. There aren’t many things in America’s contemporary culture or news that I’d want my father to witness. But those Boy Scouts following their motto, “be prepared” would be one of them.

On Monday, a train carrying 243 passengers and 12 crew, en route from Los Angeles to Chicago, struck a dump truck in Missouri on an uncontrolled public crossing, derailing eight passenger cars, turning almost the whole train on its side. Four people were killed, and more than 50 were injured. Scott Armstrong, director of the national media relations for Boy Scouts of America, told a reporter that the troops had been” highly trained’ and had put that training to good use.

“They would have received advanced training in wilderness first aid, which is a pretty advanced course,” said Mr. Armstrong about the members of the two Scout troops who were returning home to Wisconsin after a week-long backpacking trip at a wilderness camp in New Mexico.

The scouts, ages 13 to 17, immediately sought ways to help, mobilizing people onto backboards and administering first aid.

“One scout took off his shirt, wrapped it around his hand and broke the train’s glass windows to help fellow passengers evacuate. Another comforted the dump truck driver, who was ejected during the crash and later died,” said Dan Skrypczak, a parent and scoutmaster on board.

Larry Brown, a passenger, called the Scouts “courageous first responders. The boys were everywhere. They did a really good job, were very mature for their ages. Whatever they’re teaching them in Scouts, it paid off today.”

My father, Bob Jones, became the Boy Scout leader of Weston, Conn., troop 778 in 1949. He had not been a Boy Scout in his youth as Boy Scouts of America had only been formed in 1910, a year before my father was born.

But he’d grown up in Detroit, Mich., under the careful eye of a keen outdoorsman, my grandfather, who taught his two sons how to catch and cook fish from a lake on the Upper Peninsula and survive in the wild Rockies on summer backpacking trips to Colorado.

I know my father, who had two daughters, wanted to share the skills he’d learned as a boy with Weston’s boys. Some of these boys were my school mates. I remember them looking forward to their weekly scouting adventures with my father, a creative, fun and always encouraging mentor. Some of them became Eagle Scouts, earning enough merit badges under my father’s guidance to achieve the ultimate Boy Scout award.

When my parents moved to their summer house in the 1960s on Cape Cod, all my father’s camping equipment moved with him. When his former Scouts visited him, my father would pass on some of this equipment, grateful for the visit and the occasion to exchange memories of camping and cooking. He’d sign a copy of “The Outdoor Picture Cookbook” (1954), based on many of the recipes that he’d written for Boy’s Life magazine and taught his Scouts.

My father was operated on for pancreatic cancer at Massachusetts General Hospital in the 1970s, and Bill Green, one of his favorite Eagle Scouts, who had become an eminent Boston gastroenterologist, went out of his way to keep a medical eye on his former scoutmaster.

From a wall peg In his Cape Cod studio my father’s scout leader’s badge, sporting the Boy Scout motto, “Be Prepared,” reminded him daily that a good life was made better by being prepared, even for old age and the challenges that his later years brought.

Back then, pancreatic cancer patients were given six months to live. My father survived four years. I’d like to think that the years that he spent as a beloved scoutmaster, prepared him for his own badge of courage.