My fellow Americans …

How long will it take for the COVID-19 relief bill to get passed?

President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month. He sent the COVID-19 legislation to the House. He sent it to the Senate.

They are supposed to have a vote. They seem to not vote.

How long before they take action?

I need my money! Every American needs money!

I have to exist on Social Security. It’s not enough money.

The check does not keep with the rising costs.

I urge every American to write letters to all the House.

I urge every American to write letters to all the Senate.

I urge every American to write letters to every government employee.

Let’s get this done fast. You need the money, we all need this money.

Thank you.

Jerry McGovern

Buellton