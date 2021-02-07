My fellow Americans …

How long will it take for the COVID-19 relief bill to get passed?
President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month. He sent the COVID-19 legislation to the House. He sent it to the Senate.
They are supposed to have a vote. They seem to not vote.
How long before they take action?
I need my money! Every American needs money!
I have to exist on Social Security. It’s not enough money.
The check does not keep with the rising costs.
I urge every American to write letters to all the House.
I urge every American to write letters to all the Senate.
I urge every American to write letters to every government employee.
Let’s get this done fast. You need the money, we all need this money.
Thank you.
Jerry McGovern
Buellton