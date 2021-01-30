‘My Heart is Like a Zoo’ available for Valentine’s Day

SANTA MARIA— The Santa Maria Public Library is offering craft packs inspired by Michael Hall’s book, “My Heart is like a Zoo,” just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The craft packs will include materials to make a variety of animals from the shape of a heart.

Registration begins today on the Library Online Event Calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994. Packs can be picked up during sidewalk service hours today through Feb. 6.

Registration for craft packs also includes a link to the weekly Story Time Live on Feb. 10, which will include a reading of “My Heart is Like a Zoo.”

— Madison Hirneisen