My letter to President Donald Trump

I’m torn.

Mr. Trump, you should be in the sixth year of an eight-year presidency. But you were outsmarted, outmaneuvered and outplayed by the opposition in the 2020 election and subsequently denied that second term you so richly deserved.

Instead of a continuation of the hugely successful America First program you had championed, the Democrats managed to put into office a pliable life-long self-serving political do-nothing who’d been relying upon his dysfunctional drug-addict son to enrich himself and other members of his family via a connection and proximity to U.S. policy decisions.

You — and we — believed that not only was re-election stolen from you, but that people close to you or that you had hired had actual proof that millions of ballots had been fraudulently stuffed into the thousands of newly placed unsupervised drop-boxes by teams of “mules” who had filled out those bogus mail-in ballots sent to every “voter” in states where they made a difference in the outcome.

You – and we – believed that you had won re-election on Election Eve 2020 but woke up to learn the morning after that you had not.

That the man you referred to as “Sleepy Joe,” the masked-up candidate who’d spent the entire election season in a basement, who’d never conducted a campaign event that drew more than a few hundred people, and whose “rallies” consisted of cars beeping their horns in encouragement of their candidate, had taken the lead in the dead of night and had been declared the winner.

Unfortunately, those who told you they had concrete proof of election fraud came up well short of the needed proof.

Regardless of the merits of your case, you lost.

So, I’m torn.

I voted for you twice and continue to believe that despite your many personal flaws, you were a great president.

However.

If you do get the Republican nomination this time around and do manage to win the 2024 election – and we believe you have at least a 50/50 chance and a slight edge to pull it off – you’ll not only be as old as Joe Biden is now and as old as he will be at the end of his term, but you’ll also be a one-term president. So it is critical that you choose wisely when it comes time to name a vice presidential running mate.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, and before we give you our vote, there are things you must do to convince millions of us that you’ll conduct yourself appropriately if you return to the White House

Our small group has humbly compiled the following short list of prerequisites we’d like to see enacted before giving you our vote for the Republican nomination:

1) If you hire someone during the upcoming campaign and fire that person, do not belittle your hire. Say kind words, give them an exit that won’t sully their reputation or insult their dignity.

2) Neither condemn nor demean any of your Republican opponents for the nomination. You used that technique to win the first time around, but it won’t fly this time. There is too much at stake to be either frivolous or cruel.

3) Be respectful of fellow contenders such as Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Larry Elder, et al. Heck, be kind too to Doug Burgum, Asa Hutchinson and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, presidential candidates all. Pick on their policies, not their personalities and be honest about both.

4) If Chris Christie continues to bash you, Ok, we’ll look the other way if you decide to deck him, but otherwise, save your pithy comments for the Democratic opposition.

5) Don’t even think about forming a third party, which would destroy not just the Republican Party, but the nation.

6) Admit to a mistake here and there. Practice some humility if you want the millions of independent voters who will determine this race to vote for you.

7) You were good about your promises, so make a new one: that you’ll begin to tackle the unsustainable government debt that politicians of every persuasion have foolhardily burdened U.S. citizens with over the past half-century. We know you like spending “other people’s money,” but it’s time to put a stop to new debt.

If you can’t or won’t attempt to do at least some of these things, then please step aside and allow another candidate (such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis) who can win and serve eight years as president to run with your full endorsement.

We honor your service and admire and respect you and your family.

Please show us the same kind of respect and do what’s best for the country, whatever that may turn out to be, even if it means accepting the nomination of someone other than yourself.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Written by Christopher Roach in the June 10 issue of American Greatness online:

“Everything (Joe Biden) has offered has shown a relentless, unrestrained march towards perpetual social revolution – one indifferent to majority opinion, but fully endorsed by a chorus of managerial class leaders in business, media, healthcare, education, and government. The revolution would be enforced by a pincer movement of domestic intelligence agencies and drug-addled Antifa foot soldiers. In other words, the revolution’s conception and sustainment was a top-down affair.”

The “revolution” Mr. Roach is referring to is the social revolution the United States is going through and has been experiencing since the 1960s. He suggests that the small few steps corporate America has taken lately, away from the Left’s never-ending insistence on compliance with their agenda, doesn’t resemble a pendulum swing to the right but rather a communist-like regrouping and consolidation of their gains to date. In other words, there is no “counter-revolution” so one must continue to resist.

If you’d like to read more of Christopher Roach, you’ll find him at amgreatness.com.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident.