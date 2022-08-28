‘My Secret Place’ author to appear at Chaucer’s Books

Local mystery/thriller author Max Talley will be at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St., to talk about and sign his latest book, “My Secret Place,” at 6 p.m. Sept.14.

“My Secret Place” contains 17 short stories, of legendary jazz musicians meeting for a recording session in 1966, of a painter dealing with the crash of the speculative art market in downtown Manhattan, of a woman’s surreal walk home in Southern California after another day as a house cleaner, about a mid-’70s bar band achieving its one-hit-wonder status and a middle-aged wife dreaming of her imperious Long Island youth.

Musicians and artists, underdogs and eccentrics, secret heroes of their own lives — they are driven by eccentric quests that bewilder friends and family. Apartment managers, stoned teenagers and pop culture collectors — all trying to live in and make sense of a modern world that may have already left them behind.

Mr. Talley was born in New York City and lives in Santa Barbara. His writing has appeared in “Fiction Southeast, Vol.1 Brooklyn, Atticus Review, Entropy, Santa Fe Literary Review” and The Saturday Evening Post, among others.

His 2021 story “Celestial Vagabonds” won a best fiction award at Jerry Jazz Musician journal, then was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Mr. Talley’s first novel, “Yesterday We Forget Tomorrow,” debuted in 2014, and his crime thriller, “Santa Fe Psychosis,” was published by Dark Edge Press in spring of 2022. He teaches a writing workshop at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference and at Santa Fe Workshops.

For more information, visit www.maxdevoetalley.com.

