MYERS, Joan Chenoweth

Joan Chenoweth Myers died from a long struggle from Parkinson’s disease October 29, 2022. She was born July 3, 1941 in Santa Monica, California to Wilbur and Mary Louise Chenoweth. Joanie attended the Ojai Valley School through 8th grade, attended Castilleja High School for 3 years then graduated her senior year from Westlake School for girls in Los Angeles. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Education at the University of Nebraska. While at Nebraska she was an active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and was also named Nebraska Sweetheart. Joanie married J. Roger Myers in 1963 and started her teaching career in San Francisco and later in the Ojai Valley Unified School district where she retired. After Joanie divorced she moved to Santa Barbara where she was a resident for over 26 years. Joanie is survived by her son David Myers (Kelley) and Katherine Carruthers (Thomas) and 5 grandchildren.

A service will be held at All Saints-by-the-Sea in Montecito on December 1, 2022 at 11:00 am to

honor her life. Please consider a donation in Joan Myers honor at http://www.mypasb.org/