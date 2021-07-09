Local Wellness Center to host free virtual event Tuesday

Preview clips of “Mysteries of Mental Illness,” a PBS documentary series, will be shown during a Mental Wellness Center virtual talk Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara-based Mental Wellness Center, in partnership with PBS, is hosting a free virtual event and live panel discussion via Zoom from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Included will be exclusive preview clips of and conversation about the new PBS documentary series, “Mysteries of Mental Illness,” which explores dramatic attempts across generations to unravel the mysteries of mental illness and give voice to contemporary Americans across a spectrum of experiences.

The four-hour documentary series, released in late June on PBS, explores the story of mental illness in science and society and serves as an anchor for an ambitious national initiative focused on destigmatizing mental illness in America.

Cutting-edge science and current thinking around mental illness are presented within a historical framework. Each of the episodes contains portraits of individuals, filmed up-close and personal, illustrating the respective themes.

Panel participants include Suzanne Grimmesey, public information officer and chief quality care and strategy officer at Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness; Dr. Paul Erickson, medical director for psychiatry and addiction Medicine at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital; Dr. Edwin Feliciano, behavioral health director at UCSB Student Health; and George Kaufmann, president of NAMI Santa Barbara County.

This free community event is open to all ages, but is recommended for people high school age or older because of its content.

To attend, visit mentalwellnesscenter.org/mmi, and register to receive the zoom information. Registration is required.

The Mental Wellness Center is a nonprofit that works to raise awareness around mental health by providing supportive programming, education and housing in Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit www.mentalwellnesscenter.org or pbs.org/wgbh/mysteries-mental-illness.

