NAACP Santa Barbara elects officers

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara branch of the National Association for Advancement of Colored People has announced the officers who were elected April 12 and sworn-in that day by California-Hawaii State President Rick Callender.

The new NAACP officers are President Connie Alexander, First Vice President Dr. David Moore, SecretaryAudrey Gamble and Treasurer Ana Garcia.

The Executive Committee includes Chelsea Lancaster, Lazandria Richey, the Rev. Roderick Murray, and Kimberly Murray.

“We look forward to building bridges where needed and addressing the crucial changes we must have to root out systemic racism that impacts people of color in our community,” said Connie Alexander, Santa Barbara Chapter president in a new release.

For more information, contact Ms. Alexander at naacpsantabarbara@gmail.com.

— Katherine Zehnder