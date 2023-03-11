NAGAI, Koharu

Koharu Nagai of Santa Barbara passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023. She was born October 20, 1937 in Tokyo, Japan to Kanichi Yoshida and Hideko Tsujimura. In 1963, she married Masao Nagai. They immigrated to California in 1969 with

their twin daughters.

Our Okaasan was a loving mother who enjoyed nature, and hiking. She was a devoted home maker and worked at local businesses. Koharu sewed travel wear at, SierraWest and European clothing designer, Made In. She was also was an encoder technician at Renco Encoders where she retired in 2008.

Koharu was predeceased by her husband, Masao Nagai, and daughter, Emiko Nagai.

She is survived by her daughter Yumiko Staack, (Lars), son George Nagai, (Alice), and grandchildren Kristina, Hiro, and Mai.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, 1100 am at Bethany Congregational Church in Santa Barbara.

The family wishes to thank Assisted Home Health and Heritage House Assisted Living for their kind and skillful care.