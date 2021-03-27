NAGAMINE, Susan Leigh

Susan Leigh Nagamine, 73, passed peacefully March 13th in Santa Barbara, CA, listening to her favorite music with her daughter by her side. Susan was born to Robert Leigh and Cecilia Joan (Dunn) Norton on September 4th, 1947. Susan grew up in Montecito, CA, the 5th of 7 children.

After graduating school, Susan married Ross Nagamine and spent the better part of a decade having many adventures in California then relocating to Seattle, Washington, where they founded and operated a home construction business, then began commercial salmon fishing. Many of Susan’s favorite stories were from this exciting, entrepreneurial time. Together they had a daughter, Tara, but divorced shortly after.

Susan raised Tara in Goleta, where she also enjoyed a lengthy, gratifying career at Raytheon EW as an expert in material planning and control. To this profession Susan brought dedication, persistence, vital analytic skills, meticulous accuracy, attention to detail, and so always drew the most challenging assignments and new projects. Susan was well known for her candid commentary – she would tell it like it is. Even if people didn’t always want to hear it, they needed to. This was accompanied by a generosity of spirit by which she would go above and beyond to help those in need.

Upon retirement, Susan moved from Goleta to Santa Barbara and dedicated herself to her daughter and grandchildren, twins Gianna and Justin Jr, visiting frequently to Peoria, AZ. Being an amazing grandma was her favorite hobby, and suited her perfectly. Grandma Susie was known for making the holidays special, and especially enjoyed visits around Easter and Christmas.

Susan enjoyed playing all types of games, especially Pinochle with her family as well as friends/neighbors at Rancho Santa Barbara, and indulged in a little gambling during excursions to Las Vegas. While in Nevada, she found tranquility and relaxation at her brother Michael’s home in Pahrump. Susan’s other siblings lived nearby in Santa Barbara where they enjoyed visits, football bets, watching tennis, and other pastimes.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Tara Echevarria (Justin), 8-year-old grandchildren Gianna and Justin Jr, siblings Patricia, Margret, John, Michael and Moira, as well as many nieces and nephews. Susan is predeceased by her parents, and brother Robert Leigh Jr, aka “Babe.”

Contributions are welcome to be made in Susan’s memory to VNA Health Santa Barbara ID#77-0342043, who served her during her final days.