Nagy Wines, Santa Maria Tool Inc. named businesses of month

COURTESY PHOTO

Nagy Wines & cnagy Tasting Room were honored for being the Women-Owned Business of the Month for August in Santa Maria. From left are Jonathan Nagy of Nagy Wines; Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce; Ella Nagy; and City Councilmember Etta Waterfield.

Nagy Wines & cnagy Tasting Room and Santa Maria Tool Inc. are being featured as Santa Maria’s businesses of the month for August.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce picked Nagy Wines & cnagy Tasting Room for the Women-Owned Business of the Month and Santa Maria Tool Inc. for the Manufacturing Business of the Month.

Nagy Wines and cnagy Tasting Room is a small, boutique winery focusing on the valley’s vineyards. Formed in 2004 as a wholesale operation, it expanded to retail in 2014 with a tasting room, now in Santa Maria.

Owner Clarissa Nagy is known for being active in community organizations. She is past president and board member of the Santa Maria Women’s Network and is a Community of Prayer board member.

Santa Maria Tool, Inc. is known for being a complete machine shop that has been a family-owned business in Santa Maria since 1937. It rebuilds and repairs equipment used in oil fields, farming, mining, manufacturing, food production, fishing, transportation and maintenance.

To nominate a business or ask about the program, contact Molly Schiff, director of member and community engagement at the Chamber, at molly@santamaria.com or 805-925-2403, ext. 816.

The Business of the Month program is operated as part of a partnership between the chamber and the city of Santa Maria. This program gives recognition to businesses who have been in the community for a significant amount of time, and/or provides unique or significant contributions to the community, according to a news release.

The focus for one year starting in December 2021, is on major manufacturers and women-owned businesses in the city.

