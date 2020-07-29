NAIA postpones fall championships

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the postponement of fall sports championships until the spring of 2021.

The announcement will affect five sports at Westmont College, including men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The future championship dates have not been determined, though they are expected to be held in April, according to Ron Smith, sports information director for Westmont.

The NAIA left it up to the conferences to determine when each will conduct its season. Westmont’s conference, the Golden State Athletic Conference, will meet later this week to consider its options, Smith said.

“Given the fast-paced and constantly-changing nature of the current environment, the COP recognized that the likelihood of safely completing the fall sports season has decreased significantly,” read an email from NAIA Council of Presidents chair Arvid Johnson and NAIA president and CEO Jim Carr. “This decision allows conferences the autonomy to consider the regional impact of COVID-19 when determining the appropriate time for regular season competition. It also increases flexibility by permitting a current, split, or entirely postponed regular season, all of which can precede postseason play.”

Men’s and women’s soccer, as well as women’s volleyball players, had been scheduled to report to campus at the end of the first week of August. Smith said those plans have been “curtailed” and those student athletes will now come to campus with the rest of the study body. More details are expected later this week.

— Mitchell White