NAKAMURA, Florence

Florence Nakamura was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2021 at the age of 94.

Florence was born on September 23, 1926 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. She was the fourth of six children born to Tsumoru and Midori Fukuzawa who named her after Florence Nightingale. During World War II, her family was interned at the Gila River War Relocation Center in Arizona. After the War, they returned to Santa Barbara.

Florence met her future husband, Leo, on a hay ride in Santa Barbara. They were married on September 24, 1950. Florence worked at Kong’s Gift Shop in downtown Santa Barbara for over 25 years. While there she enjoyed her relationships with the local community. Florence found most rewarding her roles as wife to Leo and mother to her son, Timothy. She was also an active member of the Bethany Congregational Church, faithfully serving and attending until the end.

Florence is survived by her husband Leo, son Timothy, sisters Barbara Fukuzawa and Martha Tanji, granddaughter Alyssa (Wesley) Koch, great-granddaughter Hikari Koch and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her sisters Yoshiko Asakura and Frances Kozaki and her brother Michito Fukuzawa.

A service for Florence will be held at a future date at Bethany Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Florence’s name to Bethany Congregational Church, 556 North Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.