NALLEY, Evelyn

Evelyn “Pat” Nalley went home to the Lord on December 5, 2021. She passed peacefully in her sleep after an afternoon of BINGO at her assisted living home. She was ready to be reunited with her beloved husband.

Evelyn was the middle child of William and Tamar Emma Jones. Her mother passed away when Evelyn was only three years old. She was raised by a stepmother, Lena. She was preceded in death by her sister, Grace Cota age 96, and her brother

Wilfred age 71.

Evelyn attended Harding, La Cumbre Junior High and Santa Barbara High School. After high school, she worked at Weber’s bakery until she married the love of her life, Floyd M. Nalley “Bud” in 1945. Bud served in WWII and spent time in a German POW camp after his plane was shot down, but later returned to Pat in Santa Barbara and started their family.

They built a home on an acre of land on Sierra Vista Rd in 1950. Pat had to learn how to drive since the land was way out in the “boonies.” In 1977, the Sycamore fire destroyed their home but not their love of the land. With the help of their former son-in-law, Roger Vendrame, the house was rebuilt within six months.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband in 2007. She personified traits of her Scots-Irish heritage, being stoic, strong, stubborn, independent and thrifty. Above all else she loved her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Nalley and Sandra Aguirre (Robert) both from Santa Barbara, her granddaughters, Stephanie Santana (Julio) of Santa Barbara and Brie Zentil (Nick) of Newbury Park and great-grandchildren, Salvatore, Carla and Gino Zentil.

Graveside service will be held at Santa Barbara Cemetery on December 10, 2021 at 10am.

The family extends their gratitude to staff at Mission Terrace and Cliffview Terrace and Dr. Frawley for their

compassionate care.