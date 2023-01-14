Naples-inspired pizzeria opens in Santa Barbara

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele recently opened at 1031 State St.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele recently opened on State Street, bringing a slice of Naples to downtown Santa Barbara.

The pizzeria may be new to Santa Barbara, but its relationship with pizza goes back centuries.

Best known for its authentic Neapolitan pizza, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele was established in Naples in 1870 and passed its recipe down the generations until it landed in the hands of owner Francesco Zimone, who has stayed true to the restaurant’s tradition of freshness and flavor.

The flour, tomatoes and cheeses are imported straight from Naples. Even the stone oven was imported from Naples. And everything is made fresh daily.

The only differences one will find between L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Naples and in America are the water used in the dough, the size of the pizza (don’t worry, it’s bigger), and the variety of pizzas, pastas and drinks that were added to the menu.

“We are thrilled to bring the taste of Italy to Santa Barbara and be a part of the downtown community,” Mr. Zimone said. “We can’t wait for everyone to try our delicious pizzas and experience the warmth and hospitality of L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele.”

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele is located at 1031 State St. For more information, go to damicheleusa.com/sbmenu.

