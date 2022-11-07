NASA scientist to speak

Presentation to cover James Webb Space Telescope

The Carina Nebula is among the sights captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

UCSB Global Engagement and Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History are presenting a riveting multimedia presentation by NASA scientist Dr. Matthew Greenhouse on the James Webb Space Telescope.

The free event, which takes place at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at UCSB in Campbell Hall, kicks off UCSB’s celebration of International Education Week, a joint initiative of the State Department and the U.S. Department of Education.

The James Webb Space Telescope, launched on Dec. 25, 2021, was developed by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian Space Agencies. It is the largest space telescope ever constructed and will extend humanity’s view of the universe into the infrared spectrum and reveal how galaxies have evolved over cosmic time.

Matthew Greenhouse, a NASA scientist, will discuss the James Webb Space Telescope Nov. 14 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

The telescope will also explore exoplanet atmospheres for evidence of life. Dr. Greenhouse is project scientist for the Webb science instrument payload. He has served on several NASA and European Space Agency flight mission teams and is a member of the NASA Astrophysics Working Group. He supports the National Science Foundation Committee of Visitors as part of his commitment to ground based astronomy.

He is also the recipient of more than 20 individual performance awards, including the NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal and the Robert H. Goddard Award for Science.

Dr. Greenhouse will describe the James Webb Space Telescope project’s findings to date, as well as future work to be undertaken by the project team.

The Pillars of Creation, where new stars are formed, are seen in this image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the public to our multimedia presentation from the James Webb Space Telescope Project. Their partnerships around the world illustrate how international collaborations offer the way forward for our planet and beyond. It’s a great start for UCSB’s International Education Week!” said Kum-Kum Bhavnani, associate vice chancellor for global engagement.

Registration is recommended via shoreline.ucsb.edu/GobalEngagement/rsvp_boot?id=1875514.

For more information, visit globalengagement.ucsb.edu.

