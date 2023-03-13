Natas Coats to attend West Point in June

COURTESY PHOTO

Righetti High School student Natas Coats has been accepted into West Point.

Righetti High School’s Natas Coats has accepted his appointment to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in June.

Natas will also represent the U.S. Army Swim Team in the Patriot League of the NCAA.

Natas has been an active swim athlete for both the Warriors and the Santa Maria Swim Club. At Righetti, he competed at state championships, won section and league titles, and broke a long-standing school record during his sophomore year.

Currently he is preparing to attend the National Club Swimming Junior Nationals in Orlando this month and looking forward to a final swim season with Righetti.

“I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to attend West Point as a student and compete for the Army Swim Team as an athlete,” said Natas.

“Natas brings a lot of life to the swim team. He is dependable, coachable and inspiring,” said Steven Donohue, Righetti swim coach and teacher. “In fact, he was voted by his teammates as Most Inspirational for the 2022 swim season. Natas swims competitively in all freestyle events no matter the distance and consistently sets the example for the rest of his teammates as a disciplined and dedicated athlete.”

Praise also came from Natas’ mother.

“I am exceptionally proud of my son and all that he has accomplished in swimming and high school,” Geri Coats said. “I am looking forward to watching him continue to grow and excel as a D1 athlete and as a member of the U.S. Army representing our country. He has had many great coaches and teachers to help guide him to this place in his life that I see as a jumping-off point to a wide-open future of possibilities.”

