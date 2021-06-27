NATION, Charles Eli

Charles Eli Nation, born on October 28, 1938, to Charles H. Nation and Marjorie A. Nation (Davis) passed away on June 10, 2021, at the age of 82. Born in San Diego, CA, he was raised in Portland, OR, as well as Grand Junction and Delta, CO, before settling in Santa Barbara, CA in 1958. Chuck married Carol Ann Nation (Brizendine) in 1958, and they had three children: Mark, Tracy (Sauter), & Matt. He was married to Mary Nation (Spiller-Davis) from 1988 until her death in 2016.

Chuck, affectionately known as Charlie, learned the auto upholstery trade as a youngster from his father, who established Nation’s Auto Trim in Grand Junction, CO in the 1950s, and in Santa Barbara in 1958. The shop was first located on State Street, in the building that would later become the location of the original Casa Blanca Restaurant. In 1964, Nation’s Auto Trim moved to its long-term location on Gutierrez St. Chuck worked alongside his father and his brother, Danny, until he took over the business from his father. All three of his kids worked at the shop, and Chuck and Danny continued to work side by side until he closed the business in 2015 and retired. He was also owner of Goleta Valley Cycles motorcycle shop from the late 1970s to the mid 1980s.

Chuck was an avid auto racing enthusiast his entire life. He and Danny, along with their dad, raced top fuel dragsters back in the ’60s. They raced under the team name “Black Jack” and later as the “Lavender Hill Mob.” He was a member of local Santa Barbara car club, “The Chevrollers.” The ’70s and ’80s found Chuck racing dirt bikes with the Over-the-Hill Gang and Old Timers motorcycle clubs, enjoying family trips to the desert riding dirt bikes, boating/waterskiing trips to Lake Nacimiento, and participating in various running events from 5Ks to marathons. He was also an avid bowler, participating in many leagues and tournaments at San Marcos Lanes and The Orchid Bowl over the years. In the ’80s and ’90s, Chuck served on the pit crews for his sons when they raced dirt cars and sprint cars. He logged in many hours on the golf course and barbequed on weekends for events at Black Lake Golf Course in Nipomo, where he resided for several years until moving in with his daughter and her husband in Santa Ynez in 2013. In his later years, he became an avid cyclist, riding a 200-mile double century ride at age 69. After suffering some health issues at age 74, he continued riding over 100 miles on weekends, and enjoyed participating in century rides and pleasure rides with his daughter, son, and grandson up until age 77. Chuck instilled his love of auto racing, motocross, bowling, waterskiing, golfing, and cycling in his family, and participation was a family affair.

Chuck is survived by his son Mark (Jennifer), daughter Tracy (Mark), son Matt (Helen), granddaughters Dana, Kendall, and Taylor, grandson Todd, and brother Danny. He will be remembered for his humor and lightheartedness, always coming up with hilarious one-liners. His family thanks him for the many memories made over his lifetime, and will carry them in their hearts forever. RIP, Charlie. You will always be greatly missed.