Nation in jeopardy

Beware of the Democrats’ agenda after the coup by media and Big Tech



NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Joe Biden and Donald Trump debate during the campaign.

We have witnessed the one of the greatest mainstream media, Big Tech coups this country has ever experienced. And it won’t be the last.

The Democrats, along with their massive support from these liberal organizations, did it in plain sight. and there was nothing this country could do to stop it.

People voted for President Donald Trump because they loved him. The rest voted against Mr. Trump simply out of hate. What a crying shame.

I never liked Mr. Trump back in 2016. He was at the bottom of the list for my choices. I thought he was arrogant and too full of himself.

My wife, on the other hand, liked him straight out. She saw something I didn’t until months later. Mr. Trump was not business as usual.

For over two centuries, we had the same old thing, so it was a wonderful change. Here came a guy, though being wealthy, spoke with the people for the people. He began to connect because he understood, not sure how, what the American people were dealing with on a daily basis.

He really did care, and for the first time in my lifetime, he was a president who did put America first. Polls be damned. If it was good for America, he went after it.

So, what happens now? Well, it will be business as usual and not for the American people. Democrats have an agenda, and it doesn’t include its citizens. They have a singular goal. Power!

To gain as much of it as they can while the gettin’s good and then hold on to it forever, and citizens be damned.

President Trump made closing the southern border a priority. He recognized that massive influxes of poorly educated people would have significant impacts on Americans. And it has and it does. Not only because they take jobs away that we can ill afford during these COVID times. But the crime it brings.

Even with the border semi-closed, we’re still unable to prevent drugs, guns and gang members from filtering into our society. But Joe Biden and company are going to change all that. When they open the borders in the name of humanity, the flooding of human souls will be unstoppable.

And if they have their way and do away with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, more American citizens will die at the hands of the Democrats.

President Trump was tough on crime. He supported people in law enforcement, and they supported him.

However, Mr. Biden and the new socialist movement will be working arm in arm with the likes of Black LIves Matter. Just like we witnessed how major corporations kowtow to feeling like they were all racists and had to pour money into the Marxist hands, this will only get worse.

We can expect to see more American lives being lost because of weakening our law enforcement. And the Democrats will expand using the virus as an excuse to continue to empty our prisons.

Liberal Oregon made the use of cocaine, heroin and other serious drugs a non-issue, and we can expect to see this go national. Though in truth it already has since doing drugs, living wherever you feel like and using the great outdoors as your bathroom is already nationally accepted by Democrats.

President Trump lowered taxes, and despite the weak argument Democrats made, nearly every taxpayer benefited. And he would have made it go even lower.

But Democrats, notoriously known for never seeing a tax they didn’t like, will start shoving their hands deeper in our pockets to pay for all the “free” stuff they intend to give away. Thereby their hope is in four years the country will be so complacent and happy with all the free junk the Dems had smothered upon their fiefdom, no one will want to vote them out.

As far as Democrats are concerned, as long there are taxpayers, there’s money to spend, and spend it they will.

Mr. Trump fought to protect our rights to own guns. And intended to continue to protect those rights.

Mr. Biden and comrades will do everything they can to undermine the rights of the honest, good Americans and transfer more rights and protections to all the bad guys and killers. And with prisons being emptied, those criminals need jobs, and going shopping in someone’s home or market down the street is the easier way to go, especially since they’ll still have guns.

Mr. Trump’s accomplishments and goals is a long list, and I don’t have the space here for them all. But of one thing I’m certain: Dealing with China, helping the military, working with Israel, and on and on will vanish.

President Trump, despite all his personality quirks, did care. He cared a lot, and it showed when tens of thousands showed up at his rallies. When you had 100-mile-long parades. Thousands upon thousands in boat parades.

These are the people of America. The people who work hard to make ends meet. The people who make up the soul and body of America. They finally had someone who actually did care about them, who protected their rights and freedoms.

And though tenuous, now those rights and freedoms are in serious jeopardy.

President Trump showed he didn’t care what others said about him. He said what he felt and meant what he said. And that’s what all of us should do and not have to fear about losing your job if you express your opinion or getting your car keyed or yelled down by those who don’t like what you’re saying.

Half of America was bamboozled by the never-ending bombardment of hatred and it worked.

For the next four years we’re all going to have stay vigilant, resist as much as we can and just hope the country isn’t plunged into an irreversible abyss of socialism. And if we don’t do something to balance out the media and Big Tech, we’ll never have a free election again.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.