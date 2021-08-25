National Dog Day at Rosewood Miramar Beach

MONTECITO — National Dog Day will be celebrated Thursday at Rosewood Miramar Beach.

In partnership with local shelters Apollo’s ARC, Spark Rescue Santa Barbara and Aussie Rescue Networking Group, the team at Miramar will hold its annual dog adoption from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday on the resort’s Great Lawn.

Admission is free.

The community is invited for a day of dog adoptions and donations, pet-friendly activities and competitions. Dog- and adult-friendly specialty beverages will be available for purchase.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the partnering local dog rescues.

For information, go to www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito/experiences/calendar/dog-days-of-miramar or call 805-900-8388.

— Dave Mason