Local residents and businesses celebrate a pastry that’s earned its own day

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A selection of sprinkle doughnuts grace Eller’s Donut House in Santa Barbara.

With the smell of doughnuts and coffee in the air, Santa Barbara was out and about on Friday and celebrating with some unlikely early June sun.

It was National Donut Day.

And people celebrated the pastry in all sorts of unique ways, although mostly by eating them.

“Happy to get some doughnuts later and some coffee. Big doughnut guy,” declared Ian Mickool after an early morning run with Santa Barbara’s own rabbit running apparel company. (The business doesn’t capitalize its name.)

Joggers take flight Friday during the National Donut Day run from the rabbitHOUSE, the rabbit running apparel company’s corporate office in downtown Santa Barbara.

“It was nice to see some sun today,” Mr. Mickool told the News-Press. “It was a good run. State Street was pretty lively this morning.”

The run was rabbit’s first-ever official National Donut Day run, accompanied by special running shorts illustrated with doughnuts, which Mr. Mickool wore for his doughnut run. The company also partnered up with local company Considered Coffee to supply the runners some caffeine to start the day.

“It’s been busy, lots of people coming through. They’re getting mostly maple bars, glazed doughnuts, chocolate bars,” a manager at the Spudnuts donut shop on Carrillo Street told the News-Press. “We also have special cronuts, apple fritters and cinnamon buns for today.”

And sprinkles added some culinary magic to the doughnuts at businesses such as Eller’s Donut House in Santa Barbara.

The rabbit apparel company features shorts covered with doughnuts.

Joggers arrive from the National Donut Day run on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

Donut Day, a simple and fun holiday, also has an intriguing history.

In 1938, it was started by the Salvation Army in honor of the women who served doughnuts 20 years earlier to American soldiers in Europe during World War I.

Around Santa Barbara County on Friday, doughnut shops faced longer lines and hungrier customers than usual.

If you forgot to get yourself involved in this year’s Donut Day, then make sure to treat yourself next time around or even participate in rabbit’s run.

