National Guard honored

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSThe Chico unit of the California National Guard, pictured above in a Jan. 13 photo at the Randall Road Debris Basin, was honored Monday for its around-the-clock work in removing debris from the basin, which filled up during the recent storms. Members of the unit did the equivalent of 30 days' work in 10 days at the Montecito site, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. Speaking at a ceremony at the basin Monday in honor of the National Guard unit were Brigadier Gen. Robert F. Paoletti, director of joint staff at the California Joint Force Headquarters, and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.