National Night Out set for Tuesday in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Police Department, the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks and People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. (PLAY, Inc.) will host a National Night Out on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Festivities will take place at Acquistapace Park (1921 S. Western Ave.) and will feature free activities and demonstrations from local law enforcement, fire service and medical agencies. Kiwanis of Santa Maria-Noontime will offer free hot dogs at the event and the public can enjoy booths, youth activities and live music.

Questions about the event can be directed to the Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks at (805) 925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Madison Hirneisen