COURTESY PHOTOS

Throughout the pandemic, nurses, such as this one giving a vaccine in Santa Maria, and elsewhere have served on the frontlines to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

In commemoration of National Nurses Week, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department honored nurses at the May 4 Board of Supervisors meeting.

This year, the American Nurses Association and World Health Organization extended the Year of the Nurse to 2021 to highlight the many contributions nurses have made toward combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses in all sectors of the healthcare system have bravely cared for the sick, even when doing so would put them at risk.

Throughout the pandemic, Public Health Department nurses have served on the frontlines, both in clinics and in the community providing critical public health interventions aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Testing, contact tracing, isolation, quarantine and vaccination coupled with an increased focus on health equity are among the nurses’ efforts, and they have moved the community through the various blueprint tiers and closer to a state of normalcy, according to a news release.

“Nurses have been at the center of public health response to this pandemic. Their tireless efforts to protect every member of our community and care for those most impacted by COVID-19 have been key to getting us where we are now, nearing the end of this pandemic,” said Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, county public health director. “We thank all nurses for their unwavering dedication. You are our heroes.”

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Florence Nightingale was the founder of modern nursing and would have celebrated her 200th birthday anniversary last year.

