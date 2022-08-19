National Park Service working to identify fifth body found in Lake Mead

By COLE LAUTERBACH

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – A perimeter is set around an area where rangers are managing the extraction of yet another body revealed by a receding Lake Mead.

National Park Service Rangers were alerted to the discovery near the popular Swim Beach portion of the lake’s recreational area. An agency news release described it as “human skeletal remains.”

“Park rangers have set a perimeter to recover the remains with the support from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s dive team,” the release stated, adding that the Clark County Medical Examiner had also been called to aid in the investigation.

The remains mark the fifth time either tourists or federal officials have spotted bodies becoming visible in the Colorado River water repository since May.

On Aug. 6, NPS Rangers announced they’d found the fourth set of skeletal remains, those having been discovered in the same area near Swim Beach as the most recent remains.

NPS said the current investigation is ongoing.

Mead is the nation’s largest recreational area and sees more visitors annually than all but four other national parks.