National Philanthropy Day celebrates local leaders

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties Chapter, is celebrating National Philanthropy Day virtually from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Philanthropy Day 2020 Interactive Celebration is presented by the Santa Barbara Foundation and Ventura County Community Foundation and hosted by Geoff Green, chief executive officer of the Santa Barbara City College Foundation.

“Attendees will hear from the honorees, who will address timely topics impacting our communities, and they can ask questions and offer their congratulations,” Karen Kawaguchi, AFP-SBV board member and NPD chair, said.

Kate McLean, principal of Nonprofit Strategies, is awarded Philanthropist of the Year. She chairs the Museum of Ventura County board and the Center for Nonprofit Leadership and serves as treasurer of a national women’s health research foundation.

She helped create Interface Children and Family Services and served as executive director for 18 years. She helped build the Ventura County Community Foundation and was president for 13 years.

The Volunteer of the Year is Karen Allen, director of the Creative Arts Workshop, a summer camp for transitional kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

She is active serving at kidSTREAM Children’s Museum in Camarillo and volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 225.

The Youth in Philanthropy award goes to Zoomers to Boomers, a free grocery delivery service created in March at the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It delivers groceries to elderly and immunocompromised people so they can shelter in place.

Zoomers to Boomers was created by seven local high-school students: Lily Bienstock, Jackie Caplan, Danny Goldberg, Blake Lindblad, Nat Sweeney, Alex Wilson and Taylor Wilson.

The Professional Fundraiser of the Year is Claudia Armann, executive director of the McCune Foundation. She works to provide funding to local activist groups.

She is also treasurer of the Foundation Roundtable of Santa Barbara County. She worked at the Santa Barbara Foundation for eight years, coordinating education and cultural grantmaking.

Krystle Farmer Seighart & Simone Akila Ruskamp, co-founders of Healing Justice Santa Barbara, are named Champions for Social Justice. They seek to encourage black people and affirm their worth.

Healing Justice recently presented a campaign called “Art is Activism,” featuring a collection of eye-catching images that urge viewers to vote.

National Philanthropy Day has been held locally since 1987.

Tickets are $20 for AFP-SBV members and $25 for nonmembers. For more information, visit accelevents.com/e/NPD2020.

— Annelise Hanshaw