City of Goleta recognizes local employees

COURTESY PHOTO

The city of Goleta is celebrating National Public Works Week, May 16-21, by publicly recognizing the Goleta Public Works Department. Shown here is Anthony Lopez, public works maintenance worker, out in the field installing a new stop sign in Old Town, as well as street striping “STOP” on the ground.

The city of Goleta is celebrating National Public Works Week, May 16-21, by publicly recognizing the Goleta Public Works Department, which has a staff of 21 employees who are responsible for the city’s infrastructure, parks and open spaces, street maintenance, stormwater management, solid waste and environmental services and engineering.

Over the past year, the Public Works Department has had many achievements, including completing the following projects: Old Town Sidewalk Improvements Project increased pedestrian safety, added parking and improved drainage; Fairview Avenue Sidewalk Infill Project increased pedestrian and bicycle safety; San Jose Creek Emergency Channel was repaired in advance of the winter storms; and enhanced pedestrian crosswalks were installed at Calle Real and Kingston Avenue and at Hollister Avenue and Chapel Street to ensure pedestrian and bicyclist safety and safe routes to school.

Future projects include: LED Street Lighting Project will replace more than 1,300 old street lights with new energy efficient LED lights; Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project will improve pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle safety in the corridor and increase outdoor business and dining space; Hollister Avenue Bridge Project will replace the existing bridge and complete the channel widening south of the bridge to allow greater flood water conveyance capacity; Ekwill and Fowler Road Extensions Project will construct major improvements, which will enhance circulation in Old Town for vehicles, bicycle and pedestrians; A $4 million paving project is planned for various citywide roadways including segments of Cathedral Oaks Road; A new signalized crosswalk will be installed on Calle Real near Encina Lane; three enhanced pedestrian crossings are planned on Cathedral Oaks Road; and a design is scheduled for the $20 million San Jose Creek Bike Path Project.

Those who wish to show their own appreciation can send emails to pio@cityofgoleta.org, and the message will be forwarded, or add a comment to this story on the Facebook page (@cityofgoleta).

