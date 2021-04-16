‘National Renewal’ virtual event topic

COURTESY PHOTO

Albert Brooks will discuss “National Renewal” during a virtual UCSB Arts & Lectures talk.

Arthur C. Brooks, former president of the American Enterprise Institute, will be presenting “National Renewal,” a virtual event, at 5 p.m. May 11 as part of the Speaking with Pico Iyer series sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Dr. Brooks is a Harvard professor, a columnist for The Atlantic, a bestselling author and the subject of the hit documentary, “The Pursuit.”

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A moderated by Katya Armistead, UCSB assistant vice chancellor and dean of student life.

Registration is required for the event, which is free for UCSB students and $10 for the general public. Ticket holders can replay this virtual event for one week after the live stream.

As part of the Thematic Learning Initiative Book Giveaway, “Love Your Enemies” by Dr. Brooks will be available for pickup starting Wednesday at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., and Goleta Valley Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, while supplies last.

For more information, email info@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Marilyn McMahon

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com