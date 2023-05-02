Home Life National tour brings singer to Solvang
National tour brings singer to Solvang

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
COURTESY PHOTO
Singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski will perform May 12 at the High Roller Tiki Lounge in Solvang. It’s one of the stops on his nine-month tour throughout the U.S. For a story about him, see newspress.com/singer-behind-super-happy-fun-time-to-perform-in-solvang.
