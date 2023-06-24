Nation’s largest public pension fund compromised by cybersecurity breach

By RIA JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – The California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) was recently informed of a cybersecurity breach, which allowed an unauthorized third party to download its data.

Personal information for retirees of the state, public agencies, school districts and retirees of the Judges’ Retirement System and Legislators’ Retirement System was accessed when the MOVEit Transfer Application used by PBI Research Services/Berwyn Group (“PBI”) was compromised on June 6. It included full names, social security numbers and names of former employees and their family members. CalPERS announced the breach on June 21.

The MOVEit Transfer Application encrypts data and is used by CalPERS to facilitate accuracy in payments to retirees and beneficiaries and prevent instances of overpayments or other errors. PBI provides MOVEit Transfer services to CalPERS. It also verifies benefit information. The MOVEit Transfer app is used by thousands of organizations worldwide that were also impacted by the breach.

PBI has since resolved the vulnerability affecting CalPERS retirees and their survivors and reported the incident to law enforcement.

CalPERS’ information systems were not affected by the breach. Still, CalPERS has implemented new security protocols for its website, call centers and offices. Monthly pension payments will continue in accordance with member preferences.

CalPERS has partnered with Experian to offer a two-year credit monitoring and identity restoration service to members whose information was stolen. Impacted members were sent a letter detailing instructions on how to access the services.

If you have not received this letter and believe you have impacted personal information, please call 833-919-4735. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT (excluding major holidays).

Additionally, CalPERS advises its members to regularly review and monitor their accounts and credit history for signs of unauthorized transactions or activity and contact local police if they suspect fraud or identity theft.

Additional information on recovering from identity theft can be accessed at FTC consumer advice online.

CalPERS is the nation’s largest public pension fund, serving more than 2 million members in the retirement system and administering benefits for more than 1.5 million members and their families in their health program.