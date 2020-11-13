Native Americans celebrate national heritage month

National Native American Heritage Month celebrates and recognizes the history and contributions Indigenous Peoples have made in the United States. The city of Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to announce that a limited number of activity packs honoring this month will be available for pickup at the Santa Maria Main Library, 421 S. McClelland St. Each activity pack includes clay, paint, a paint brush, and a Native American booklist to create miniature pottery inspired from the rich Native American culture.

Registration begins on Monday and activity packs will be available for pick up Nov. 19 through Nov. 24 at the Library’s sidewalk pick-up window from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Patrons may register on the Events Calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling the Public Library at 805-925-0994.

The Santa Maria Public Library’s main library is open for sidewalk pick-up service. The Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, and Cuyama Branch Libraries and Bookmobile are open for Grab and Go service. Other in-person services are closed due to the Local Health Emergency declared by the County. The Library also offers 24/7 digital resources including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines, and audiobooks. Online databases and programs, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the Library’s operations and more are available online at cityofsantamaria.org/library. Patrons may also apply for a free Library card online. Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Gerry Fall