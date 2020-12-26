Natural history museum aims high

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is reaching for outer space and the imagination during virtual winter camps next week.

The sessions will take place on Zoom.

“I Spy Astronomy” will take place 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is designed for ages 4-6. Children will look into the night sky and discover which stars or constellations can be seen this time of the year. They will also learn to build telescope and planet models and will find out what makes each planet special.

“Storybook Science” is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is designed for ages 6-9. Youth will discover the science behind some popular stories.

They also will build a “huff and puff”-proof house and plant a bean seed to see how fast it grows. Participants will explore whether seeds grow better in different kinds of dirt, and they’ll learn about trees and the plant cycle. The camp will also discuss stories that are important to various cultures.

“Night Sky Investigations” will take place 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is designed for ages 9-12. Participants will look at stars and constellations. They will also take apart a telescope to see how lenses work together to make faraway objects observable.

Sessions cost $180 for museum members and $200 for nonmembers. Partial scholarships are available. To obtain one, call the museum at 805-682-4711, ext. 171.

Camp kits are included in the registration cost and are available for pickup.

For more information, go to sbnature.org

— Dave Mason