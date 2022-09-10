Natural history museum announces September events

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Star Party is set for today from 8-10 p.m. at the museum’s Palmer Observatory.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center has planned a September full of special events.

The planned events include the following:

– The Star Party is set for Today from 8-10 p.m. at the museum’s Palmer Observatory. This free event invites attendees to use the observatory’s 20-inch telescope, along with astronomy staff and members of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, to view Moon craters, nebulas, galaxies and more. The event, which requires masks due to the use of shared telescopes, may be canceled due to cloudy skies or rain.

– On Monday, the museum will present ‘Science Pub: Harnessing the Immune System to Fight Cancer’ at Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega Street. The event will see a presentation by hematologist and medical oncologist Dr. Julian Davis, who will discuss recent advances in cancer immunotherapy, cell therapy, targeted molecular therapy and gene therapy related to blood diseases. In addition to these landscape-changing changes, Dr. Davis will also talk about upcoming advances that may be on the horizon. Science Pub presentations are held at Dargan’s on the second Monday of every month, and require no tickets or reservations.

– “Lunch & Learn Webinar: Digital Assets in Estate Planning,” will be hosted on Zoom on Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. The free webinar, presented by the museum’s Planned Giving Advisory Council, is intended to answer questions related to digital legacy, such as photos, hard drive documents, email, internet accounts, social media accounts and cryptocurrency. The presentation will be delivered by attorney, educator, advisory council member and Mullen & Henzell L.L.P. partner Brett Piersma.

– The Sea Center will take part in Coastal Cleanup Day at the East Beach (Garden Street) site on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m.-noon. Those who wish to take part may also work at other sites from Carpinteria to Gaviota.

– The Artists Table Fundraiser will begin on Sept. 30 with an Opening Soiree Dinner Party with the artists. The event will allow ticket buyers and sponsors to see the art and enjoy wine and dinner. Each artist will host a table of eight guests who will receive a piece of art by their host. Art will be available for sale at the event, with 50% of the sale price supporting the museum’s educational programs. A raffle and scholarship appeal are also included at the event. Remaining seats are limited, and those who wish to attend are encouraged to contact Director of Development Caroline Baker at cbaker@sbnature2.org or 805-682-4711, ext. 109.

The fun will continue into October, when the museum will host “Creet the Halls: Midnight Circus” on Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m. The event is described as a “magical circus of surprises,” and invites guests 21 years of age or older to a Halloween celebration to roam the halls and woods at the museum. The party will include food, drink, performers and music by Joystix. Proceeds will support the museum’s nature and science education programs.

email: mattsmolensky@newspress.com