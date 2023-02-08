Natural history museum board announces new members, officers

Barbara “Bobbie” Evans Kinnear John Demourkas COURTESY PHOTOS

Julie Heider-Gray

Barbara “Bobbie” Evans Kinnear, John Demourkas and Julie Heider-Gray have joined the board of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The museum also has announced a new slate of board officers. They are Brad Willis as chair, Terrence Valeski as immediate past chair, Douglas Drier as vice chair for governance, Salvatore “Tory” Milazzo as vice chair for finance, Sarah Sheshunoff as vice chair development, Keith Reichel as vice chair for master plan, Hank Mitchel as secretary, and S. Timothy Kochis as member-at-large.

And the museum provided the following information on each of the three new board members, beginning with Ms. Kinnear.

She graduated from Texas Christian University with a bachelor’s in nursing science.

Early in her career, Ms Kinnear became a pediatric nurse burn specialist and later worked for many years as an operating room/recovery room supervisor and as director of nursing. As a change of focus, Ms. Kinear founded and operated a small importing/wholesale business with artists in China.

Ms. Kinear and her husband John have lived in Santa Barbara since 1973. She has served on many local boards including Santa Barbara Visiting Nurses Association, Junior League of Santa Barbara, The Garden Club of Santa Barbara, Crane Country Day School, the National Charity League, Casa Del Herrero, and the Westmont Foundation Board of Directors. Another board member, Ms. Heider-Gray, is an intellectual property attorney with more than 20 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. She was in-house counsel for more than 10 years at Genentech Inc., most recently as associate director, assistant general counsel and head of the Cancer Immunology IP Group.

She previously worked in the IP Groups of Foley & Lardner LLP and Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox, PLLC.

The third new board member, Mr. Demourkas, was born in Santa Barbara to immigrant parents and grew up on the Mesa. He attended Santa Barbara City College and UCSB, and while in college, he started his first corporation — Sewell/Demourkas, Inc., a professional beauty products distributor.

In 1979, he became a founding employee of Nexxus Products Co., an international producer and distributor of salon professional beauty products, headquartered in Santa Barbara. Mr. Demourkas ultimately became vice president of operations, COO and CFO, remaining at the company until 2006 when he oversaw its sale to Alberto-Culver, Inc.

He and his wife Deneen are active with the Santa Barbara Yacht Club and have both sailed competitively throughout the U.S. Europe and the Caribbean.

In 2015, he won the Rolex Farr40 World Championship. He served as the yacht club’s commodore in 2006 and was a member of the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation, serving as its treasurer for nearly 10 years.

For a full listing of the trustees and their bios, please visit sbnature.org/about/board.