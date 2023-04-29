Natural history museum celebrates 23 years with gala

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History held its 23rd annual Mission Creek Gala on April 15.

Two hundred and three guests attended, and the museum raised more than half a million dollars for its education programs.

The gala took place in an outdoor reception around the Palmer Observatory, with the opportunity to participate in astronomy-themed events, which went with the gala’s theme of space.

Guests could see the Marschak Telescope, visit with Astronomy Programs Specialist Krissie Cook, sample astronaut ice cream and enjoy the Tang-based signature cocktail Buzzed Aldrin.

Participants had dinner in the Fleischmann Auditorium and marveled at the decorations, as it was transformed to look like guests were in space.

There were five specially-themed tables that represented elements of the cosmos. The Milky Way Galaxy tableau, the Io Moon tableau, the Diamond Planet tableau, the Supernova tableau and the Halley’s Comet tableau were designed to reflect the theme of the evening.

Each course started with a lesson from Krissie Cook about the James Webb Space Telescope image being displayed. Museum President & CEO Luke J. Swetland spoke to the crowd and raised $208,000.

The sold-out event raised a total of $575,000.

The night ended with guests returning to the observatory to enjoy night sky telescope viewing with Cook and Astronomy Programs Presenter Sean Fox.

The Gala Honorary Committee consisted of Stacey Byers, Sheri Eckmann, Venesa Faciane, Elisabeth Fowler, Heather Hambleton, Ken Kelly, Barbara Evans Kinnear, Karen Nicholson and Susan Parker.

