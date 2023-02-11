Natural History Museum hosts ‘Out of Closet’ Treasure Sale

Rose quartz, travertine and azurite are among the precious minerals at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History sale, set for Feb. 25-26. The sale will feature colorful crafts and textiles.

COURTESY PHOTOS



Featuring treasures from closets around town, an “Out of the Closet” Treasure Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road.

Admission is free for shopping.



This stand-alone sale is an expansion of the popular “Out of the Closet” booth at the museum’s annual holiday event. The items in that booth each winter come from people in the community who want to benefit the Anthropology Department’s collections and research.

Books from the museum’s library will be sold during the event.

Funds raised by that booth have enabled the department to acquire several 19th-century Chumash baskets and a variety of works by modern-day Native artists.

This month, the Department of Anthropology is teaming up with other departments at the museum to put on a larger benefit sale, offering a unique selection of books, rocks, folk art, nature education materials and more.

“Supporting our collections and curators is vital to continuing our active scientific research,” said Kim Zsembik, director of guest experience and the sale’s organizer. “Many shoppers are familiar with the Library and Anthropology Department sales during the Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace fundraiser. This new experience includes community-donated treasures to support the Earth Science Collections, too. Jewelry makers will find rough rocks and minerals to polish for their creative projects, and in doing so, they’ll be supporting our earth science research.”

For more information, visit sbnature.org/calendar.

