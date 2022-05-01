Natural history museum plans job fair on Tuesday

COURTESY PHOTOS

People can learn about openings at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and its Sea Center during a job fair Tuesday.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will hold a job fair from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in the museum’s courtyard, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

Those attending will learn about career opportunities at the museum and its Sea Center on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara.

Attendees will get to meet managers, ask questions and apply for jobs. Positions include camp counselors, guest services staff, butterfly pavilion staff, Sea Center operations manager, staff accountant and more.

For a list of current openings and staff benefits, go to www.sbnature.org.

“I got my experience in customer service originally,” said Kim Zsembik, director of guest experience and butterfly pavilion manager. “When I came to the museum, I wanted to fulfill my goal for college, which was to work for a nonprofit that was really making a difference in my community.

“At that time, Butterflies Alive! was hiring. I said, ‘I can learn anything.’ I’ve learned a lot by just being a sponge, being really flexible, and being curious … Being open to learning all sorts of different studies will get you farther, especially if you’re working for a nonprofit.”

For more information, contact the museum’s human resources department at hr@sbnature2.org or 805-682-4711, ext. 104.

— Katherine Zehnder