Natural history museum plans variety of events

The museum and Sea Center crews at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History have scheduled events covering everything from dark matter to the California condor.

On Friday, University of Toronto Postdoctoral Fellow Daniel Gilman will remotely share a presentation on the unknown nature of dark matter and dark energy. This is a free public talk presented by the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit. No registration is required.

The museum’s Palmer Observatory will be open April 8 to the public. You can view the night sky through the museum’s state-of-the-art 20-inch telescope. This free event is appropriate for all ages.

Ever want to learn more about the conservation of the California Condor? On April 10 at Dargan’s Irish Pub and Restaurant (18 E. Ortega St.), Estelle Sandhaus, the Santa Barbara Zoo director of conservation and science,will share more about this species and give tips on how you can do your part to conserve the bird. This event is free, and no registration is required.

There are also exhibits currently open at the museum. “Drawn by a Lady: Early Women Illustrators” is now open until July 2. This exhibit explores Victorian women who were illustrators and authors.

Additionally, “Storytelling: Native People through the lens of Edward S. Curtis is open until April 30. This exhibit is full of photos and ethnographic records of the various Western Native tribes, all collected by Edward S. Curtis, a historian of the early 20th century.

