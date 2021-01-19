Natural history museum receives donation

COURTESY PHOTOS

Quasars visit Santa Rosa Island in August 2019

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History received some big help during the holidays.

Although there was a lot of sobering information about COVID-19 spikes and its related shutdowns, the Hollis Norris Fund, along with Lyn and David Anderson, announced that it was donating $500,000 to the museum to establish an operating endowment for the teen Quasars to Sea Stars Program.

“Our hope is that other longtime supporters of the museum might consider adding to this endowment either through gifts or estate plans,” the donors said. “We believe that this is the most important and consequential educational experience that the museum can provide to the community and our youth. We hope this provides the first glimmer of light for 2021. Best wishes.”

Quasars visit Coal Oil Point Reserve near UCSB in June 2018.

Quasars to Sea Stars is a three-year work-study-volunteer program for high school teens.

Participants take museum classes and learn from professional scientists and volunteer in the community and at museum and Sea Center events. Upon completion of 60 hours of volunteer service, Quasars also get paid as museum employees for specific work shifts.

The requirements to apply to this competitive program include: must be a current eighth- or ninth-grader or equivalent in age, maintain a 2.5 GPA, volunteer 20 hours per month during the school year, volunteer 25 hours per week during the summer, and be reliable and motivated.

— Gerry Fall