Natural history museum reopens

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
Visitors explore the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. The museum opened its outdoor areas Wednesday to the general public. Attractions include the thousand-plus butterflies in the popular “Butterflies Alive” exhibit.  Before you go to the museum, you need a reservation. To make one and buy a ticket, go to sbnature.org.
